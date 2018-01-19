New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Essar Shipping today said it has appointed Sandeep P Akolkar as its Chief Financial Officer.

"Board of Directors at its meeting held today appointed Sandeep P Akolkar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect," Essar Shipping said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company is an integrated supply chain services player with investments in sea transportation and contract drilling.

Its sea transportation business has a diversified fleet of 14 vessels with a combined tonnage of 1.63 million, and provides crude oil and bulk commodity transportation services.

