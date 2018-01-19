Varanasi, Jan 19 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah will launch the "Yuva Udghosh programme" here tomorrow and address nearly 17,000 youths at the sports ground of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth.

The programme focuses on enrolling youths, aged above 17, who will eligible for voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in attendance at the event. PTI Corr GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.