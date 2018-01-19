New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal today asked authorities to launch joint drives against encroachment on 29 major roads in Delhi, including the busy stretch from ITO to Vikas Marg, Aurbindo Marg, Kalindi Kunj Road and M B Road, from February 1.

The L-G directed the traffic police to ensure strict enforcement of discipline by four-wheeled, goods vehicles and buses in their designated lanes.

He also asked the department to publicise its Twitter handle and WhatsApp group to enable residents to register their complaints.

The orders were issued at a meeting called to review the progress of removal of encroachment on 29 corridors identified by the Delhi High Court.

"Joint drives by traffic police, MCDs and transport department will be launched from Feb 1 to remove encroachment on these road stretches. Initially, the joint drives would be undertaken twice a week in each MCD zone," the L-G office said in a statement.

It stated that a minimum of 3-5 kilometres of a road stretch of the 29 corridors will be covered under the drive.

"ACP (Traffic District); ACP (MCD Zone); ACP sub division/district. Police and executive engineer, PWD will be the nodal agency in organising the joint drives," the statement stated.

Among the 29 major roads that will be made encroachment- free include the stretch from ITO to Vikas Marg, M B Road cut to IGNOU crossing, Khajuri Chowk to Chilla Border on Pusa Road, Nizamuddin to Badarpur flyover on Mathura Road, Aurobindo Marg, CDR Chowk to petrol pump on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Sarita Vihar Red Light to Kalindi Kunj flyover, Chirag Dili crossing to Savitri flyover and Vijay Nagar to Burari.

