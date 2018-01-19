dues Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (AP Genco) has filed a petition in the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for recovery of "dues" of nearly Rs 4,500 crore from Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TS NPDCL).

"We have filed a petition in the NCLT (against TS NPDCL). We exhausted all options. We have to get nearly Rs 4,500 crore towards dues," AP Genco managing director K Vijayanad told PTI.

A senior official of the AP power utility said they had filed a similar petition last year also but withdrew it because of some technical issues.

A fresh petition was filed earlier this month, he said.

When contacted, TS TRANSCO chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said they are not aware of the fresh petition and would respond once they are communicated.

TS NPDCL is an arm of TS TRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd).

In June last year, power transmission was suspended between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following claims of non- payment of dues to each other by the discoms of the two states.

The undivided AP had power generation capacity of 16,465 MW.

After the state's bifurcation on June 2, 2014, over 60 per cent of the power plants by capacity became part of the residual AP. Telangana got less than 40 per cent as its share, leaving the newly carved state with power shortage then.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the combined power generated in both the states was to be shared in 43:57 ratio between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. PTI GDK RSY .

