New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Pharmacovigilance provider firm APCER Life Sciences today announced the launch of its global services delivery centre in Ahmedabad.

The company is strengthening its service team with doctors and healthcare professionals in Ahmedabad to add to its strength of 700 full time employees, APCER Life Sciences said in a statement.

The company's vision behind the new global services delivery centre in Ahmedabad is to "help our life sciences clients, not just comply but be assured of surpassing drug safety regulations by integrating the latest innovations, technology and digital transformation to support the pharmaceutical companies with ever changing regulations," APCER Life Sciences Chairman Ravi Menon said.

APCER Life Sciences has been providing drug safety, medical writing, medical information, regulatory, quality assurance, auditing and technology services to life sciences, pharmaceutical, biologics and consumer product companies since 2007. PTI AKT ADI SBT .

