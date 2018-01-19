Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) A low danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued low danger avalanche warning for the areas above 2,500 m altitude valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm.

A SASE advisory said low danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche-prone areas in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"People are advised not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes/areas during the warning period. People are advised to keep cleaning snow from roof top of houses/temporary shelters to avoid any sudden collapse," it said. PTI SUN KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.