Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Veteran actor Shabana Azmi today called for action against the "those who put a price" on Deepika Padukone's head and threatened to harm "Padmaavat" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Azmi, who took to Twitter to praise the Supreme Court's decision to allow the countrywide release of the controversial movie on January 25, said the issue will be completely resolved only after serious actions are taken against the "criminal elements".

"I welcome the SC decision on #Padmaavat. But the unresolvd issue is those who put a price on Deepika Padukone's head and publicly threatened to burn her alive, and harm Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are roaming free with impunity.

"Only when state takes action against the criminal elements will justice be seen to be done. (sic)" Azmi tweeted.

The apex court yesterday stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the lavishly-mounted period drama in their states.

The producers, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, had approached the top court challenging the notification and orders issued by four states -- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh -- prohibiting exhibition of the film.

The governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had declared that they will not allow screening of the movie which also star Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, despite the censor clearance.

The movie is based on Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem "Padmaavat". PTI SHD BK ZMN .

