Rio de Janeiro, Jan 19 (AP) Brazilian authorities say a baby was killed and 17 people were injured when a motorist drove into a crowded boardwalk along Copacabana beach.

Rio de Janeiro's municipal health department confirmed today that an Australian was among those injured in the Thursday night incident and that the 68-year-old is breathing with the help of a respirator.

Eight others remain hospitalized, many with broken bones.

The state health department confirmed the death of a baby girl.

The famous Brazilian boardwalk was crowded on a hot summer night when the car jumped the curb.

Police have said it was not a terrorist attack and have arrested the driver. The driver told police he had not been drinking but lost control of his car. He also said that he has epilepsy. (AP) CPS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.