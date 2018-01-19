(Eds: Adding details and management quotes) Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank today reported a 28 per cent growth in consolidated net at Rs 1,624 crore for the three months to December, helped by the stellar performance of its brokerage and vehicle finance subsidiaries.

On a stand-alone basis, profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 1,053 crore on a 17 per cent growth in the core net interest income at Rs 2,394 crore and a 14 per cent rise in non- interest income at Rs 1,040 crore.

The city-based lender reported a 0.30 per cent contraction in net interest margin to 4.2 per cent, despite a healthy increase in the share of low-cost Casa balances at 46.7 per cent.

Profit from its brokerage business shot up to Rs 154 crore, while the vehicle finance subsidiary Kotak Mahindra Prime delivered profit of Rs 148 crore as against Rs 133 crore. The i-banking arm's profit rose nearly six times to Rs 36 crore.

The bank reported a credit growth of 23 per cent, and was led by a 20 per cent growth in corporate advances driven by refinance opportunities, joint managing director Dipak Gupta told reporters.

When asked about its decision to hike lending rates marginally, Gupta said it is largely due to a hardening of rates in the money markets which ups its cost of funds and hinted that the overall rates are on the way up.

On the asset quality front, its gross NPA ratio came down to 2.31 per cent, but overall provisions moved up to Rs 226.29 crore due to higher advances.

Gupta said the bank, which raised over Rs 5,000 crore for many purposes including investing in sour assets, has not yet found any deals at the right cost. He said Brookfield Advisors has put in a bid for Jaypee Power and the bank will finance the deal if it goes through.

Unlike other lenders, RBI has not found any divergences in Kotak Bank's asset recognition, Gupta said.

He attributed the problem of misuse of Aadhaar at Airtel Payments Bank, where it holds a substantial stake, to the shortcomings at the distribution end, and that the bank continues to stay invested in it.

Meanwhile, Gupta also opposed the move to increase foreign holding in private sector banks to 100 per cent, saying lenders do a core function in the economy and should not be made a free-for-all, just like defence.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank scrip closed 1.39 per cent up at Rs 1,059.95 on the BSE as against a 0.71 per cent gain on the benchmark. PTI AA BEN BEN .

