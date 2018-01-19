Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) The mortal remains of BSF jawan A Suresh, killed in cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at his home town in Tamil Nadu with full military honours today.

State Higher Education Minister K P Anbalaghan placed a wreath on the body of Head constable A Suresh of 78 Battalion at his house at Bandarasettypatty in Dharmapuri district after which it was laid to rest.

Suresh and a teenaged girl were killed after Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled Border Outposts and villages along the international border in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts on January 17.

Five civilians were also injured in the incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, in a statement, condoled the death of Suresh and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. PTI VIJ APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.