Boy, 13, charged as adult in crossbow killing of 10-year-old
By PTI | Published: 19th January 2018 08:41 PM |
Last Updated: 19th January 2018 08:46 PM | A+A A- |
Chandler (US), Jan 19 (AP) Prosecutors in Oklahoma have charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the crossbow killing of a 10-year-old friend.
The death happened last fall in the small town of Chandler, about 65 kilometres northeast of Oklahoma City.
Authorities say 10-year-old Austin Almanza was fatally struck by an arrow, which travelled through his body and then pierced his 8-year-old brother in the arm.
Prosecutors charged the 13-year-old boy as an adult, making him one of the youngest ever in Oklahoma to be charged as an adult with first-degree murder.
At a hearing yesterday, a judge ordered a psychological evaluation of the boy to determine how his case should be handled in the future.
The boy's attorney and mother declined comment when contacted by The Oklahoman. (AP) CPS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.