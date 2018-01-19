Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) The Election Commission today announced the date of bypolls for Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats.

The bypolls will be held on February 24 and the counting of votes would take place on February 28, a poll official informed.

Bypolls to the two Assembly seats were necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).

"The poll notifcation would be issued on January 30. The nominations can be filed till February 6 while scrutiny of the same will be done on February 7. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 9," the poll official said.

With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect, he informed.

The bypolls are crucial for both the Congress and the ruling BJP as the results are likely to reflect the mood of the state in the run up to Assembly polls expected to take place in October-November this year. PTI MAS ADU BNM .

