Imphal, Jan 19 (PTI) Gagandeep Singh and Gurjinder Singh struck twice each as Punjab National Bank handed Bengaluru Hockey Association a humiliating 8-1 defeat in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Canara Bank at the Senior Men National Championship here today.

In the first semi-final, Nikkin Thimmaiah scored the solitary goal in the 25th minute as Canara Bank prevailed 1-0 over Central Secretariat in a close encounter.

Canara Bank had earlier topped their Pool in the early stages of the competition and had defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1 in the Quarter Final.

In the second semi-final, Punjab National Bank taught Bengaluru Hockey Association a few lessons in hockey as they completely outclassed their opponents here.

Gagandeep Singh (5th minute), Gurjinder Singh (15th), Sukhjeet Singh (18th) and skipper Gagandeep Singh Sr (19th) put PNB 4-0 ahead within 20 minutes.

Gagandeep Singh struck again in the 30th minute to extend the lead to five goals at half-time.

In the last two quarters, Punjab National Bank generated more moves and scored two more goals through Gurjinder Singh and Naveen Antil in the 32nd and 39th minute respectively to gain a lead of 7-0.

Manikanth Bejawad was the sole scorer from Bengaluru Hockey Association who scored in the 31st minute.

Satender Dalal scored in the 44th minute to eventually wrap up the match.

Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank will face off in the final match on Sunday.

Central Secretariat and Bengaluru Hockey Association will also be in action as they take part in the third placed match.

