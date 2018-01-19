Rio De Janeiro, Jan 19 (AFP) A car ploughed into a crowd on Rio de Janerio's tourist-packed Copacabana promenade today, injuring 11 people, Brazilian police said.

"A person lost control of his vehicle... running over at least 11 people", a Rio military police spokesman told AFP, adding that initial information did not suggest it was an intentional attack.

According to firefighters, one of the victims of the accident was seriously hurt. (AFP) UZM .

