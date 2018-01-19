New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Noida Authority engineer Yadav Singh for allegedly awarding projects worth Rs 116.39 crore to private companies during his tenure, in return for regular bribes from them.

The agency today carried out searches at eight places in the cities of Delhi, Noida and Ranchi, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.

He said the agency has booked Singh, the then chief maintenance engineer (CME) with NOIDA; Javed Ahmed owner Gul Engineers Co, Sai Raju, Manish Kumar and Prem Pradeep, all the directors of SMP Technology Pvt Ltd, Kumar Saurav and Prem Pradeep, both the directors of Abu Infracon Pvt Ltd.

The agency has also named Sanjay Kumar Gupta of Sanjay Electricals and Sanjay Kumar Sharma of Shakambari Projects, Ranchi and unidentified officers of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

The case has been registered on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position as well as accepting bribe regularly by Singh from the accused contractors and firms while awarding contracts.

"It was also alleged that the then chief maintenance engineer (CME) in conspiracy with other officers/officials of the NOIDA as well as with the said contractors had awarded several contracts worth Rs 116.39 crore (approx) to the five firms in gross violation of tender norms and procedures of the Noida Authority," Dayal said.

He said this had caused a huge loss to the Noida Authority and corresponding gains to the contractors and firms.

Singh is already facing two cases related to corruption and disproportionate assets. PTI ABS KJ .

