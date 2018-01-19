Allahabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court today granted time to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to file a rejoinder affidavit on its petition challenging a CBI inquiry into the selections made by it between April 2012 and March 2017.

The high court also clarified that in its interim order on January 9, it had directed the CBI not to interrogate the present chairman or any other sitting member of the UPPSC who are petitioners and that there was no bar on quizzing any former president or member.

During the course of the hearing, the central and state governments filed their respective counter-affidavits, after which the court granted time to the UPPSC to file rejoinder affidavit by the next date of hearing, February 6.

The central government, on the recommendation of the state government, had passed an order for the CBI inquiry for the selections made by the UPPSC between April 2012 and March 2017.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by the UPPSC through its chairman Anirudh Singh Yadav and members.

Earlier, on January 2, 2018, the court had directed the counsel for the state government to apprise the court as to on what basis the state government has recommended to the central government for the CBI inquiry.

It has been alleged in the petition that as the UPPSC is a constitutional body, the central government notification directing the CBI inquiry into its affairs was "illegal and without any jurisdiction".

Further, no inquiry can be directed against the UPPSC under the existing laws, it contended. PTI CORR RAJ SMN .

