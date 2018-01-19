Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The Centre has approved 2018 as the 'Year of Millets' to boost the sunrise agri industry and production of the cereal, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda today said.

"The central government has approved 2018 as year of millets to encourage its production and boost this sunrise agri industry. We did it on Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishne Byre Gowda's request," he said addressing organics and millets 2018 international trade fair here.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishne Byre Gowda said the government hopes to bring about a change in dietary habits and promote a more sustainable future.

Among many companies, brands such as MTR Foods, Mother India Agro Foods, Nature-Bio Foods, Big Basket and TAFE have set up their stalls at the event.

Britannia Industries Limited Managing Director Varun Berry said the company currently produces roughly 110 tonnes of biscuits in India.

"We expect to expand the health biscuit category by introducing millet lines and other grain-based lines," he added.

The event is showcasing organic crops and millets through exclusive pavilions and stalls of partnering states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. PTI BDN RA SS .

