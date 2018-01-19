New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Chana prices further went down by 1.23 per cent to Rs 4,000 per quintal in futures trading today as speculators engaged in trimming positions, tracking a weak trend at spot market on easing demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January fell Rs 50, or 1.23 per cent, to Rs 4,000 per quintal with an open interest of 300 lots.

On similar lines, the commodity for delivery in March shed Rs 42, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 3,670 per quintal in 86,440 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders, taking negative cues from physical markets on tepid demand against ample stocks position, mainly kept chana prices lower at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.