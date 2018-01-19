Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) People of Bihar may not get respite from chilly conditions at some places in the state in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

According to a warning issued by the IMD, a few places in the state may witness cold day to severe cold day conditions also.

"Cold wave conditions very likely at isolated places in Odisha and Bihar on January 20 and 21. Cold day to severe cold day conditions at a few places likely over Bihar on January 22 and 23," the IMD in its warning said.

The Patna Metereological Centre, however, forecast dense fog or very dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions in Purnea and Bhagalpur.

While Patna may witness dense fog in the morning followed by mainly clear sky later, Gaya may witness fog or mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later, it said.

As per Met bulletin, Bhagalpur recorded state's lowest minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius and the lowest temperature in Patna was 7.1 degrees Celsius, the Met bulletin said.

People of Patna who have been witnessing cold and severe day conditions for over 20 days, woke up to a dense fog this morning but good sunshine around 12 noon am brought relief from the shivering cold.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature touches 10 degrees Celsius or lower and the maximum temperature is 4.5 - 6.4 degree Celsius below its normal, the met office said. PTI AR SBN .

