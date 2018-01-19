By K J M Varma Beijing, Jan 19 (PTI) China today justified its massive construction activities in the Dokalam area, describing it as "legitimate" and aimed at improving the lives of its troops and the people living on its own territory.

China's reaction came amid reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Dokalam standoff with India.

Asked about reports citing satellite imagery of a Chinese military complex in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "I have also noted the relevant report. I donÂ’t know who offered such kind of photos." But at same time he said he did not have detailed information on it.

The reports raised concerns that the China may be preparing for another standoff with India.

Lu, however, said: "China's position on the Donglong (Dokalam) area is quite clear. Donglong always belonged to China and always under China's effective jurisdiction. There is no dispute in this regard," he said asserting Chinese sovereignty over the area which is also claimed by Bhutan.

He said China is building infrastructure for its troops and the people living in the area. PTI KJV NSA AKJ NSA .

