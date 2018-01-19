By K J M Varma Beijing, Jan 19 (PTI) China today successfully launched two high-resolution optical remote sensing satellites, including one named after a county, from a launch center in the country's northwest.

Jilin-1 Video 07 and 08 were launched into the preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Jilin-1 Video 07, also named Deqing-1, was China's first satellite named after a county in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Both the satellites were independently developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co Ltd, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Deqing-1 has a 0.92-meter ground resolution and a 19 km breadth. It will provide remote sensing data and products for government and industry users together with Jilin-1 Video 08 and eight previously launched Jilin-1 satellites.

Deqing County is China's first town featuring "geographic information". The town has more than 150 geographic information enterprises, and had a total industrial output of 3.5 billion yuan (about USD 530 million) over the past three years.

In November, the first world geographic information conference of the United Nations will be held in Deqing. PTI KJV MRJ .

