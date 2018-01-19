Puducherry, Jan 19 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today stressed the need for close collaboration between police and private security agencies in the Union Territory to curb crimes.

Addressing a joint meeting of police officers and personnel of private security agencies at the Raj Nivas, the former IPS officer said there should be a comprehensive and collaborative security plan involving police and security personnel to ensure citizens remained safe.

Bedi said it was mandatory for private security outfits to get licenses from the government to run their units.

She recalled the interest evinced by students of a government higher secondary school at nearby Bahoor during her one of her week end visits to the school to take up career in police services and also in the armed forces.

Members of rivate security agencies would be imparted training by police here and a joint meeting of police and the security agencies would be held at the Police Training school here on January 29, the Lt Governor said.

Beat officers in Police department and security agencies should work together and share information which would lead to prevention of crimes. PTI COR APR APR .

