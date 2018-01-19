Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief and anguish over the killing of three persons during shelling by Pakistan in the RS Pura, Suchetgarh and Arnia sectors today.

Pakistan forces targeted over 50 villages and 45 border outposts along the 50 kilometer stretch of the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir leading to several deaths.

The chief minister said that it was very unfortunate that the people in border areas of the state continued to bear the brunt of cross border firing.

She said today's incidents proved her assertion that the people of the State were the worst victims of the acrimony between the two neighbouring countries and appealed for cessation of hostilities on the borders.

Mufti also directed the Jammu divisional administration to ensure specialized treatment to the people injured in the shelling. She has also directed the respective Deputy Commissioners to organise camps for the affected people at safe locations and ensure that all basic amenities were provided.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh Singh also expressed grief and anguish over the killings in border shelling.

Talking to reporters he expressed anguish over firing and shelling from across the LoC and International Border and called for ending the hostilities.

He said the brunt of border skirmishes is being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living in forward areas.

Singh expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for early recovery to the injured.

He today visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here, to enquire about the condition of people injured in cross-border firing last night in RS Pura, Suchetgarh and Arnia sector of Jammu region.

He was briefed by a team of doctors, led by Principal, GMC, Dr Sunanda Raina, Medical Superintendent about the treatment being provided to the patients.

Singh directed the concerned officials to ensure best medicare to the injured.

Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Sham Lal Choudhary today visited R S Pura to take stock of the arrangements put in place at the relief camps established at several places in R S Pura for people affected in cross border firing. PTI AB ADS .

