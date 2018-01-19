London, Jan 19 (PTI) Colin Firth is the latest actor to speak out against Woody Allen, saying he will not do any projects with the filmmaker in the future.

The 57-year-old actor worked with Allen on his 2013 film "Magic in the Moonlight".

"I wouldn't work with him again," Firth said in a statement to The Guardian.

The statement was issued on the same day Dylan Farrow gave her first televised interview accusing her adopted father of sexually assaulting her when she was seven years old.

Farrow previously penned an open letter accusing Allen of assault in 2014 and on op-ed piece in 2017 questioning why Allen has been allowed to continue to work in Hollywood and why the #MeToo movement was seemingly overlooking his actions.

Allen has always denied the charges.

Following Farrow's piece, actors Rachel Hall, Greta Gerwig, Mia Sorvino, Rachel Brosnahan, and Timothee Chalamet have come forward to publicly announce their regret over working with Allen. Hall and Chalamet, who star in Allen's upcoming project "A Rainy Day in New York," said they will donate their salaries from the film to charity.

Last year, Firth also spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, who was executive producer on his film "The King's Speech," when sexual assault accusations against the movie mogul came to light.

The actor called Weinstein a "frightening man" and said he felt shame for not doing more when the actor Sophie Dix told him of "a distressing encounter" with Weinstein more than 25 years ago. PTI SHD SHD .

