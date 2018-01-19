Bhopal, Jan 19 (PTI) The Opposition Congress today launched a campaign to strengthen the organisation in the BJP- ruled Madhya Pradesh and make it election-ready.

Under the campaign, the Congress, out of power in MP since 2003, will hold over 2,000 meetings of the party workers at various levels during the next one month and also start a movement against the "failures" of the BJP government.

Assembly polls in the state are due by the year-end.

"The party will hold over 2,000 meetings at smaller towns to launch a movement against the state government's failures and to reorganise the party units across the state," AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria said at a press conference here.

"We have constituted 60 teams of senior members to monitor this process besides setting up teams at 12 divisional headquarters," he said.

Earlier, Babaria held a meeting with Congress leaders and office-bearers from across the state at `Indira Bhavan', the PCC headquarters here.

Babaria said, "The party prepared a blueprint during the past one-and-a-half months (to rev up the organisation) and from today it started its implementation." The Congress leader, however, parried questions about the party's chief ministerial face. If needed, the party would take a decision in this regard at an appropriate time.

MPCC president Arun Yadav, who was also present at the press conference, said at the meeting, party leaders discussed ways to strengthen the organisation.

"We are starting reorganisation of the party down to the booth level in the state," he added. PTI ADU MAS RSY .

