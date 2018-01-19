resolution Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) The 3-day CPI(M) central committee meeting began here today to finalise the political and tactical resolutions which will be adopted in party congress to be held in Hyderabad in April.

According to party sources, two draft resolutions would be placed in the central committee meeting.

One draft favoured adjustment with the Congress to stop BJP and it has the support of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the sources said, adding the CPI(M)'s Bengal unit and a large section of Tripura unit are in its favour.

It proposed that CPI(M) should be open to a UPA-1 like political adjustment when the party had extended outside support to the Congress government at the Centre.

Another draft is against any alliance with the Congress and proposes broader unity of the Left parties in the country to stop the BJP and RSS. It is supported by former general secretary Prakash Karat and the party's Kerala unit, the sources said.

A senior CPI(M) leader said despite internal differences, everybody in the party agreed that the BJP-RSS is the "biggest threat for the country at present".

The draft, which will be accepted by the central committee, will be placed before the party congress, scheduled to be held in April, for further discussion.

"If the central committee fails to arrive at a consensus, voting may take place," he said.

The political tactical line adopted by the CPI(M) in the last party Congress was against any adjustment with the Congress or the BJP. PTI PNT SUN KK DIP .

