Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a senior officer of the Dahanu Municipal Council for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000.

Vinod Dhawle, Chief Officer of the council in Palghar district, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 from a contractor, Inspector Sudesh Ajgaonkar of the Thane ACB said.

The 51-year-old officer had demanded the money from the contractor as a commission for clearing his bills for the works done by him for the council, he said.

The contractor lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the officer while accepting the bribe money, Ajgaonkar said. PTI COR RSY .

