Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu today said Indian films are very well known in his country and Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' has been a runaway hit with subtitles.

Movies like 'Dangal' had garnered more profits than many Chinese films in recent times, Zhanwu told PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 7th Kolkata International Children's Film Festival (KICFF) here.

"Your films with Chinese translations are well received in China. And there have been cultural exchanges.

About a year and half back, a delegation of Bengali film makers from India had visited China and screened some Bengali films," Zhanwu said.

"We are actively participating in cultural activities in Kolkata International Film Festival and KICFF. We are working closely with the state government as well as artistes from West Bengal," he added.

About the KICFF, the Chinese Consul said, China has submitted four recent films to be screened in this festival.

Altogether 200 films from India and abroad, 97 of them features, will be screened in the festival which will end on January 27.

Films from 32 countries, including the US, France, Germany, Iran and Kazakhstan, will be screened alongside Indian productions at six state run theatres.

The fest opened with Amole Gupte's action-adventure film 'Sniff' while Sagnik Chatterjee's documentary 'Feluda: 50 years of Ray's Detectives' will be screened on the concluding day.

The KICFF, organised by Sishu Kishore Akademi, will also have a package of Bengali adventure films such as Chander Pahar, Mishawr Rawhoshyo, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, Yeti Obhijaan, Hire Manik, Sonar Kella, Amazon Obhijaan and Jawker Dhan.

An exhibition of literary works by Satyajit Ray as well as posters of his films on Feluda was also inaugurated.

