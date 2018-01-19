New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Spurred by the news of Election Commission's recommendation for disqualification of 20 ruling AAP MLAs in the office of profit case, the Delhi Congress today got down to planning for possible bypolls in the affected constituencies, party sources said.

A meeting attended by Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken and AICC incharge of the state unit PC Chacko, the party functionaries discussed the emerging scenario and possible elections in the 20 Assembly segments.

"The discussions centred around the disqualification of 20 MLAs and bypolls in the affected constituencies. It was decided to hold conventions in all the 20 constituencies in coming days," said a senior party leader who attended the meeting.

The Delhi Congress will also hold a demonstration against the Kejriwal government on the issue of "corruption" on Tuesday, he said.

Chacko suggested focusing on booths in the 20 constituencies and strengthen party organisation at booth- level, he said.

Besides Maken and Chacko, senior party leaders including Sajjan Kumar, Mahabal Mishra, and former MLAs attended the meeting.

In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind this morning, the Election Commission said the 20 AAP MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held office of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators, highly-placed sources said.

Once the President accepts the EC's opinion, the MLAs stand disqualified and by-elections will have to be held for the 20 Assembly seats. PTI VIT TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.