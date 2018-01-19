problems New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The AAP government has notified 'Delhi Advisory Contract Labour Board', a body which will advise the city administration on various problems of contractual workers in the national capital.

According to the Delhi government, the board will also ensure implementation of the provisions of Contract Labour Act, 1970.

"In order to address various concerns of contract labour, and to implement the provisions of Contract Labour Act, 1970, Delhi government has notified Delhi Advisory Contract Labour Board," Labour Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement.

It stated that the main purpose of the board is to advise the government on various problems of contract workers working on continuous jobs with principal employers.

"Although, the (Contract Labour) Act provides for regulation & abolition of the contractual labour system but there are many organisations where contractual workers have been employed in jobs of perennial nature," the statement also said.

The government said that large scale violations have been reported by contract workers to labour department from time to time which relate to Â– non payment of notified minimum wages, violation of PF and ESI, non-payment of bonus and gratuity among others.

In addition to these violations, there is constant threat looming large on contract workers with regard to their temporary nature of job who could be terminated or discharged at any point of time by the contractor, the government said.

"The board will advise the government on dealing with such issues," an official said. PTI BUN DIP .

