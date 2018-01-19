New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The BJP today questioned if the Aam Aadmi Party has any "moral right" to remain in power following the Election Commission's recommendation to the President to disqualify of its 20 MLAs and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed the Kejriwal government has become "lame duck".

He cited corruption and criminal cases against AAP MLAs to claim that the party which started its political journey from India Against Corruption movement has become "I am corruption".

The Constitution has shown mirror to the AAP government which had become "arrogant" due to its numerical strength in the Delhi Assembly, he said.

Patra also said that the AAP was heading towards becoming the "most corrupt" political party.

"Many of the Kejriwal cabinet members had to resign.

Fifteen of their MLAs have cases against them and 12 were arrested under different charges. In this scenario, the biggest question before the people is whether the Arvind Kejriwal government has any moral right to remain in power," he told reporters.

He said that with a large number of AAP MLAs facing cases of corruption and other charges, the AAP government in Delhi has become lame duck.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari lauded the EC's recommendation to the President to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit, saying it is a "moral defeat" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he should resign.

He said the BJP stands prepared for elections any moment.

"We welcome the EC decision disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs.

Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for moral defeat and resign," he said.

Even if the MLAs are disqualified, the AAP will continue to enjoy a comfortable majority in the Delhi Assembly. PTI VIT KR SC .

