Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) A day before turning 72, singer Dolly Parton has been awarded two certificates for her inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The music legend earned two Guinness World Records -- one for most decades with a top 20 hit on the US Country Songs chart and another for the most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, said a statement.

Parton expressed her happiness over receiving the world records.

"To receive these two Guinness World Records is so great.

Joining so many wonderful singers and songwriters who have been honoured this way feels so special to me.

"You never know when you start out with your work how it's going to turn out, but to have these two world records makes me feel very humbled and blessed!", she added.

Parton edged out other country music icons George Jones, Elvis Presley and Reba McEntire, and is the the only artist with top 20 hits on across six consecutive decades, from 1960 to 2010.

Parton's first top 20 entry was "Something Fishy" in 1967 and she is further credited as an artist on 73 top 20 hits.

Her most recent top 20 entry was the new version of her beloved 1974 title "Jolene," which debuted at 18 on the chart in October 2016. PTI RB BK .

