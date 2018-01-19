Shimla Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) Jaundice outbreak threat looms large in the state capital as water sources are drying up due to the prolonged dry spell in the state and patients have already started reaching hospitals.

Dry weather with no snow or rains in the past six weeks is causing worry among authorities here and the Shimla Municipal Corporation has advised people to boil water before use.

The corporation has launched a drive to clean static water storage tanks as a precaution and samples are being drawn regularly to ensure that contaminated water is not supplied to people, a spokesman of the civic body said.

Last year, jaundice had claimed 32 lives here after sewage entered the main water supply scheme. PTI PCL ANB .

