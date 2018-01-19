Eight cops injured in grenade attack by militants
Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Eight police personnel were injured today in a grenade attack by militants at Tehsil office in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Eight policemen were injured after some terrorists in a cowardly act, hurled a grenade at Tehsil office in Pulwama," a police spokesman said.
The injured cops were shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama for treatment from where two of them -- ASI Mohammad Shafi and head constable Ghulam Nabi -- were shifted to 92 Base hospital of the Army at Badamibagh for treatment, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ ADS .
