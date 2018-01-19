Karaikal,Jan 19 (PTI) The invite for the passport seva kendra inaugural here by the External Affairs Ministry, reportedly naming the BJP Puducherry unit head as guest of honour led to a row with fringe outfits resorting to protest.

A Saminathan, President of Puducherry unit of BJP was reportedly named guest of honour and his name found place with the same prominence as Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan.

Leaders of Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam demanded to know how the Puducherrry BJP president could be invited as guest of honour at a Government function.

Cadres of both outfits made a vain attempt to show black flags to External Affairs Minister when she arrived here to inaugurate a post office passport service kendra.

However they were all detained and later released, police said. PTI COR APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.