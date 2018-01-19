External Ministry invite leads to protest by fringe outfits
Karaikal,Jan 19 (PTI) The invite for the passport seva kendra inaugural here by the External Affairs Ministry, reportedly naming the BJP Puducherry unit head as guest of honour led to a row with fringe outfits resorting to protest.
A Saminathan, President of Puducherry unit of BJP was reportedly named guest of honour and his name found place with the same prominence as Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan.
Leaders of Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam demanded to know how the Puducherrry BJP president could be invited as guest of honour at a Government function.
Cadres of both outfits made a vain attempt to show black flags to External Affairs Minister when she arrived here to inaugurate a post office passport service kendra.
However they were all detained and later released, police said. PTI COR APR APR .
