Ambala, Jan 19 (PTI) A 42-year-old farmer from village Amipur near Ambala city was allegedly killed in his fields today, police said.

The deceased was identified as Karambir Singh (42), they said. On the complaint of the deceased's son the police have registered a case against two persons, officials said.

According to the police, a few days back there was a scuffle between the farmer and one of his neighbours over some issue.

When Karmbir was working in his fields this morning, the neighbour and his son came there and allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, the complainant has alleged, the police said.

Singh was rushed to the civil hospital in Ambala where he was declared as 'brought dead'. SHO, Naggal police station, Rajiv Kumar said that the accused would be arrested soon. PTI Cor SUN ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.