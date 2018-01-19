Rewa (MP), Jan 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sriniwas Tiwari passed away in a hospital in Delhi today after a prolonged illness.

Tiwari, popularly known as "White Tiger", was 93, family sources said.

He is survived by his MLA son, Sunderlal Tiwari.

His wife and another son had passed away earlier.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Ajay Singh expressed deep condolences on his demise. PTI CORR MAS KRK .

