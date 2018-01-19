Rafah (Gaza Strip), Jan 19 (AP) A Palestinian family says it has killed one of its members after Gaza's Hamas rulers said he aided Israel in killing three of the militant group's commanders.

The family said in a statement that a relative shot Ahmed Barhoum dead today but did not say which family member pulled the trigger. It said they followed developments in the Hamas investigation and believed their son was guilty.

The family noted the relative was arrested and interrogated by the "resistance," meaning he was detained outside the Palestinian litigation system. There was no immediate statement from Hamas, an Islamic militant group.

The Hamas commanders were killed near the end of the 50- day war in 2014 during an airstrike on a house.

Hamas has executed dozens of Palestinians since seizing Gaza in 2007. (AP) MRJ .

