Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Goa FA edged out Chennai Customs 5-4 (via tie-breakers) in the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran Trophy All India Football tournament here today.

After the match ended goalless, the Goa side won on penalties with Clive Miranda, Kunal Kundaikar, Snedden Rodrigues, Clifton Fernandes and Sehubert D'Costa scoring.

Sriram, Akash, Karthick and Rajeev Kottan found the back of the net for Customs.

Chennai FC takes on Cannanore Spirited Youths Club in tomorrow's match. PTI SS APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.