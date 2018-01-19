Muzaffarnagar New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Quiet conditions persisted at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital as prices continued to be asked at previous closing levels on little doing amid ample stocks.

On the other hand, gur laddoo prices declined Rs 100 in Muzaffarnagar gur market due to sluggish demand amid increased supplies.

Meanwhile, gur prices in Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar markets remained steady on little doing.

Marketmen said weak demand and ample stocks pulled down the gur laddoo prices in Muzaffarnagar.

In Muzaffarnagar, gur laddoo prices slipped by Rs 100 to end at Rs 2,600-2,700 per quintal.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,200-2,300, chakku Rs 2,450-2,650, khurpa Rs 2,400-2,500 and Ladoo Rs 2,600- 2,700.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,500-2,600 and dhayya Rs 2,600-2,650. PTI SDG SUN SDO ANS MKJ .

