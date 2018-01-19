Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) The body of a Haryanvi folk singer Mamata who went missing on Monday was found in Rohtak district with her throat slit, police said today.

DSP (Rohtak) Rohtash Singh said a complaint was registered by the 40-year-old singer's family on January 16, alleging that she went missing the previous day.

He said the family told them that Mamta had left home with her associate to attend an event in Gohana.

"The associate, Mohit, said when they were on their way, they came across a car at Lahli village. Mamta joined its occupants, saying she was going with her friend to Kalanaur and will join them in Gohana soon. However, according to her family, she went missing thereafter," he said.

Mamta's body was found with her throat slit in in some bushes Baniyani village yesterday, the DSP said.

"Her body bore injury marks which seemed to have been inflicted by a sharp edged weapon. The body was sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for postmortem," he said.

The DSP said she was wearing some jewellery but it was found intact when the body was found.

A case of murder was registered against unknown people.

"We are questioning various people. We are also going through her call records and are hopeful of getting an early breakthrough in the case," he said. PTI SUN AAR .

