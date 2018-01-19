New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today asked the Election Commission to examine the grievances raised in a plea, claiming the presence of lacunae in the law dealing with techniques adopted by political parties to raise funds.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the poll panel to address the petitioner's grievances and take a view thereafter.

It disposed the PIL by Congress MLA, Anumula Revanth Reddy, seeking direction to the Election Commission to address the law on political funding.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Reddy, an MLA form Kodangal constituency in Telangana, contended that there was a glaring lacunae in the law governing the fund raising schemes initiated by various political parties.

It has sought action against Telangana Rashtra Samithi's fund raising schemes and to determine if these were within the parameters laid down by the poll panel. PTI PPS SKV HMP ARC .

