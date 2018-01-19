Aizawl, Jan 19 (PTI) Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 52.9 grams of heroin from a woman in Champai district today, department spokesman Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The spokesman said the 37-year-old woman was arrested from Mualkawi village near the Mizoram-Myanmar border for possessing contraband.

The seized contraband is worth Rs two lakh in the local market, he said.

The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. PTI HCV SBN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.