Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Following are the top stories from the South at 2140 hrs MDS12 PD-SWARAJ-PASSPORTS Karaikal: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says the government is continuously working towards taking passport services virtually to the doorsteps of citizens residing even in remote villages.

MDS11 KL-ABVP-GANG Kannur: A member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad hacked to death by a three-member gang in the district.

MDS9 KA-LAKE Bengaluru: A huge fire emanates from the highly polluted Bellandur lake, the biggest water body of the city, giving anxious moments to hundreds of residents living nearby.

MDS5 KL-RAMESH-UP Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh kicks up a debate on the issue of governance in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, saying a division of the state would become inevitable due to its size and large population.

MDS7 KL-MAOISTS Kozhikode: Police launch search operations near a village in the district following information about presence of a four-member armed gang of Maoists, including a woman.

MDS6 TN-JAWAN-BURIAL Chennai: The mortal remains of BSF jawan A Suresh, killed in cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, buried at his home town in Tamil Nadu with full military honours. PTI BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.