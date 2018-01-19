New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Global hospitality major Hilton today announced the appointment of Navjit Ahluwalia as Senior Vice-President and Country Head, India.

The company has also appointed Jatin Khanna as Vice- President and Head of Operations for the country, Hilton said in a statement.

Ahluwalia will oversee Hilton's 33 hotels, operational and under development, including the recently opened Conrad Bengaluru, it added.

"India is swiftly becoming one of the fastest growing travel and tourism markets in the world," Hilton Executive Vice-President and President Asia Pacific Alan Watts said.

"As we seek to rapidly expand in the country, there is a need to grow our leadership team to ensure we continue to deliver best-in-class hospitality, in addition to ramping up our pipeline," he added.

Ahluwalia brings to Hilton 30 years of hospitality experience, including over 13 years at Marriott International where he held key leadership roles, the most recent being senior vice-president responsible for expanding the company's portfolio in South Asia, the statement said.

Khanna holds over 20 years of operations experience, including with both InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and most recently Marriott International, it added.

Hilton has a portfolio of 14 brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 8,38,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. PTI AKT ADI ANU .

