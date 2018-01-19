Karaikal, Jan 19 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today hoped BJP would achieve a resounding win in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka,which would serve as the beginning of its ascent in South India.

"I hope BJP will win the coming assembly polls in Karnataka, which will serve as the beginning of it's ascent in other South Indian states and lead to winning more seats in these states in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," she said.

She was adressing a meeting of BJP office bearers of Puducherry here tonight.

Swaraj appreciated the Puducherry BJP for serving as the 'true opposition party' efficiently and effectively and urged them to continue their fight for public cause.

"I see bright chances for our party to win the next general elections to the Puducherry assembly and form the first ever BJP government in the Union Territory," she said.

Puducherry state BJP president A Saminathan and leaders of various wings of the party attended the meeting. PTI COR APR APR .

