manner Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 across the state in a befitting manner.

"Tributes will be paid to Netaji Bose and at least one Indian National Army (Bose's erstwhile force to fight the British before Independence) soldier would be visited by the ministers in their districts," an official release said here today.

It said that the remaining INA soldiers and widows in every district will also be visited by deputy commissioner or any other IAS or HCS officers posted in their district. They would be given a shawl, a certificate of honour and a memento each.

Required assistance, in consultation with the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department, would also be provided in this regard, it said. PTI SUN KJ .

