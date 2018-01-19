Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): IFMR Capital today said it has facilitated Rs 50 crore debt to Jaipur-based non-banking finance company Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt Ltd.

The fund was issued through two Single issuer Partially Credit Enhanced bond, also known as 'SPiCE bond' transactions, a company statement said.

"It has been our continuous endeavour to bring new structured finance products in the Indian market, which brings borrowers across our target segment closer to lenders", IFMR Capital, CEO, Kshama Fernandes said.

"We will continue the work towards achieving this mission and introduce many other scalable products that add value to our clients," Fernandes said.

The company said last year it designed many products that have enabled critical capital markets access non-banking finance companies which include collateral loan obligation, pooled bond issuance among others.

Sundaram Asset Management Company and Principal PNB Asset Management Company have subscribed to the debentures issued by the Ess Kay Fincorp.

A partial guarantee of 24 per cent was provided by IFMR Capital for each of the transactions, it said.

"We are happy to be part of this unique issuance, which has credit enhancement in addition to recourse to issuer balance sheet," Sundaram Asset Management Company, CIO(Fixed Income), Dwijendra Srivastava said. PTI VIJ SS .

