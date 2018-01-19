Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Indian Film & Television Director's Association (IFTDA) has appealed to the protesters of "Padmaavat" to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court and let the film have a peaceful release on January 25.

In a press release issued today, IFTDA also requested exhibitors to stand by the decision of the apex court and exhibit the film "without any fear".

The court yesterday allowed the country-wide release of the controversial movie on January 25.

The court stayed notifications and orders issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat prohibiting exhibition of the lavishly- mounted period drama in their states.

The producers, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, had approached the top court challenging the notification and orders issued by four states -- Gujarat Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh -- prohibiting exhibition of the film.

The governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan had declared that they will not allow screening of the movie which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, despite censor clearance. PTI SHD SHD .

