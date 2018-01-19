Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh leader Narayan Rane today asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to induct him in the state cabinet at the earliest.

He was speaking to reporters at his office here.

"I will be meeting the chief minister late in the evening today to discuss various issues. Fadnavis should take the decision on my inclusion in the cabinet before my patience runs out," Rane said.

The 65-year-old leader, who recently quit the Congress to join the NDA, also opposed the `green refinery' project in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

A leader of the local Sangharsh Samiti which is opposing the project was "threatened" by a top Shiv Sena leader, Rane, who started his political career with the Sena, alleged.

The refinery will destroy the flora and fauna of Konkan and its marine life, he said, disagreeing with chief minister Fadnavis's averment that it will not cause pollution.

Sena leaders have purchased huge tracts of land near the proposed project site, he alleged.

"On one hand (Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray says he is against the project. But Subhash Desai, his party leader and minister (for industries) allowed the land acquisition process," Rane said.

"The Centre cannot push any project without the consent of the state government. This means the Sena is supporting the refinery," he added.

His party will not allow the project to materialise, he asserted. PTI MM KRK .

